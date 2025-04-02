Calais Campbell Returns for an 18th Season Signing One Year Deal with the Cardinals
Back to where it all started for Calais Campbell.
Six-time Pro-Bowl defensive lineman has finalized a one-year deal to return to the Arizona Cardinals for his 18th NFL season, the team announced Wednesday. The one-year deal is for $5.5 million and has a maximum value of $7.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"What a story it would be," Campbell wrote on his Instagram post after the announcement. "Started my career with a bang. Now it’s time to finish it with a bang back home where it first began!
The former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner is entering year 18 of his storied NFL career. Campbell, 38, was the Cardinals' second-round pick in 2008 and played with the team until 2016.
He is not expected to start at this age of his career, but he is a veteran voice in the locker room that could aid in some packages while being a voice that younger players could talk to.
Hurricanes In The NFL: Al-Quadin Muhammad Signs One-Year Deal with Detroit Lions
After an important season for the Detroit Lions, former Miami Hurricane defensive edge Al-Quadin Muhammad has resigned for a one-year deal to stay in the Motor City, per Adam Schefter.
Last season, he reunited with coach Dan Campbell after getting drafted in the 2017 season to the New Orleans Saints. The Lion's defense was decimated last season and Muhammad was a key addition to the depleted group.
Originally signed to the practice squad on October 7, Muhammad would play in nine games for the and make two starts. He finished the season with 11 tackles, 3.0 sacks, a pass defended, and five quarterback hits.
Depth in the NFL is key for many teams and the lines keeping one of their best mid-season accusations from last year only boots what they can be for the future.