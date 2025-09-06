EYE OF THE STORM: The Hurricanes' Devastating Defense Should Dominate Bethune-Cookman
As Miami prepares to face Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, it's a massive understatement to say that the Hurricanes are the favorites. As the #5 team in the nation and a potential National Championship contender, the 'Canes are expected to blow through BCU like a natural disaster, leaving destruction in their wake.
Following Miami's hard-fought and uplifting win over Notre Dame, the team jumped five spots in the polls. On top of that, the world got a chance to see what transfer quarterback Carson Beck would do in his first start in a Miami uniform. He went an efficient 20-for-31, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
While neither the Heisman hopeful nor the team put up eye-popping numbers, it was enough to hold on for a 27-24 win, capped off by Carter Davis' game-winning, 37-yard field goal.
This week won't be a nailbiter. More like a punch in the face --- one that the Miami defense is likely to deliver. Despite the prolific stats that Beck and the Hurricanes' electric offense are sure to rack up, this week will be a chance for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to turn the dogs loose.
Hurricanes Defense is set for a Big Day
Even with six transfer starters and a new defensive coach in Hetherman, the Miami defense was already highly vaunted coming into the season. With Rueben Bain Jr playing like a surefire first-round NFL draft pick and linemate Akheem Mesidor (1.5 sacks vs. Notre Dame) terrorizing the quarterback, expect BCU quarterback Tommy McClain to get used to being on the turf.
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) will also be put in a situation where they will be forced to throw often to keep pace with the 'Canes offense. That opens the door for the pass rush, and for talented defensive acks like Jakobe Thomas and OJ Frederique Jr to act as ball hawks.
Miami is favored by nearly 60 points in this contest, so there's a chance this battle could be basically in the books by halftime. While we have seen massive upsets in the past in college football, it won't happen in this game. Make no mistake... a storm is headed Bethune-Cookman's way, and they will have to take cover when the Hurricanes' defense strikes.