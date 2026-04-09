Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Finalized: First Alert

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum has announced its 56th induction banquet will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Watsco Center on the university’s Coral Gables campus.

The 10-member Class of 2026 is comprised of Sam Dorman (diving), Wendy Foote (basketball), Bryan Garcia (baseball), Duke Johnson (football), Savanah Leaf (volleyball), Mike Rumph (football), Duane Starks (football), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (soccer), Shakima Wimbley (track & field) and former Hurricanes football coach and player Mark Richt.

In addition, former baseball player and longtime Hurricanes supporter Tommy Adams will be presented the UMSHoF&M’s Distinguished Service Award.

What is the Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum?

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni.

The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches, and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships.

With the addition of the Class of 2026, only 382 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in the university’s 100-year history.

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates

9 Days until Miami's Spring Game

148 Days until Miami @ Stanford

156 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami

First Alert: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Jai Lucas adds another coach of the Year Award:

Jai Lucas was named the Clarence “Big House” Gaines National Coach of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with 24 wins, matching a program record, and posted 15 victories at the Watsco Center, the second-most in school history.

Lucas led Miami to its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and he also became the fastest first-time head coach in the ACC to reach 20 wins since Bill Guthridge (North Carolina, 1997-98).

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Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

Sep 8, 1984; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Bernie Kosar (20) in action against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

"I'll pick out a part of the receiver's body to throw to. Very rarely will I aim for the chest. For two reasons. One, if the ball is high, it can be deflected. And two, you don't see guys extremely wide open in this league." Bernie Kosar

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We'll Leave You With This

Here is how the ACC Tournament would look if the season ended today. pic.twitter.com/UnPk3LK1ZB — Micah Beutell (@Micah_CBC) April 8, 2026

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

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