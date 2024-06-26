2025 NCAA Tournament Projections Has Miami As An Eighth Seed; First Alert: June 25, 2024
Joe Lunardi's has released his second early predictions his 2025 NCAA Tournament projections and he has the Hurricanes as an eighth seed.
The Miami Hurricanes missed the tournament last season, after finishing the previous year in the Final Four. That year they lost to eventual champions UConn Huskies and had most of its roster either was drafted in the NBA, graduated, or transfered. This season they have a chance to return with an impressive resume.
The Hurricanes in Lunardi's first prediction had the Jim Larrañaga lead squad as a sixth seed before dropping them in the recent predictions. The Hurricanes have many expectations to come back after their disappointing season. This could be the chance to get back in toe national light for what they can be.
Did you notice?
- University of Miami golfer Sara Byrne was named to the 2024 Academic All-District At-Large Team, as announced by College Sports Communicators Tuesday afternoon. The Ireland native was named a WGCA Second Team All-American this month and earned Golfweek Third Team All-America honors. Byrne was tabbed to the 2024 All-ACC Team and was a two-time ACC Golfer of the Month honoree.
- Miami rowing’s Constance Stirling was tabbed to the Collegiate Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District At-Large Team as announced by the national organization on Tuesday, June 25. The fifth-year senior rower out of Wellington, New Zealand, was named Second Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and tabbed to the ACC Crew of the Week for April 2 this season. Before the year she was also honored with a nod to the ACC Rowing Preseason Watch List.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
66 Days.
