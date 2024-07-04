Devin Hester's Holiday Addition Of First Alert: July 4, 2024
It is the Fourth of July so it is only right that Miami Hurricanes on SI talks about one of the most explosive players to wear No. 4 for the Hurricanes In Devin Hester.
The greatest return man of all time played in all three phases of the game (offense, defense, and special teams). On offense, he totaled 356 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. On defense, he registered five interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. On special teams, he totaled 1,657 yards scoring on four punt returns and two kick returns.
In his 2004 campaign, He would set a school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff), including a school record-tying 100-yard kickoff return against N.C. State and a record-tying 92-yard punt return versus La. Tech for his second punt return touchdown of the game.
Hester will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2024 and his legacy will live on for forever.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No results.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opene
58 Days.