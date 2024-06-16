J.D. Arteagas Gets Ready For Year Two; First Alert: June 16, 2024
With recruiting season now underway for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, things seem to be headed in the right direction after a disappointing season in J.D. Arteagas' first year.
Arteagas has been active in the portal to improve a depleted and injured roster from last season. So far this summer he has gotten commitments from LHP Robert Evans (Georgia State), RHPCarson Fischer (Davenport), LF Derek Williams (Wichita State) OF Bobby Marsh (Penn State), RHP Griffin Hugus (Cincinnati), and RHP Will Smith (Coastal Carolina) and the portal just started to open. Other players out out there to pair with All-American freshman Daniel Cuvet who will return for his sophomore season after leading the team in many statistical categories.
There is a lot of improvement that needs to be made for a storied baseball program after this disappointing season. The season before the team had won its way into the College World Series and had high expectations the year following. The goal for this team is to win its way back and be one of the top teams in the ACC once again. Arteagas will be in charge and hopefully lead the Canes back to the promised land.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
76 Days.
