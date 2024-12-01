Xavier Restrepo Continues To Break Records; First Alert: December 1, 2024
WR Xavier Restrepo tallied a co-season-high nine receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. With his 16-yard scoring-grab in the opening frame, Restrepo (11) moved into a tie for the second-most receiving touchdowns in a single season at Miami, matching Michael Irvin’s 1986 campaign.
The fifth-year wideout is now the first Hurricane to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in multiple seasons. Restrepo’s 100-yard game is the 12th of his career, which marks the most in program history.
This will all be lost because of how the end of the game happened for the Hurricanes. Restrepo fumbled the ball and gave the Orange the edge in the game, leading to the victory.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Miami takes on the winner of Quinnipiac and Southeastern Louisiana in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament at 2:30 p.m. EST
Hurricanes Results:
Football: Syracuse 42, No. 6 Miami 38
No. 6 Miami Falters at Syracuse, Fails to Reach ACC Championship Game
Men's Basketball: Charleston 83, Miami 79
Miami Basketball Continues to Spiral Losing it's Fourth Game in a row
Did you notice...
Former Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong will join the Charlette on a two-way contract, agent Darrell Comerof Tandem tells Shams Charania of ESPN. Wong, a 23-year-old shooting guard, is currently with the Salt Lake City Stars and ranks seventh in the G League, scoring 24.1 points per game. He was in training camp with Utah on an Exhibit 10 contract but was waived before the start of the season.