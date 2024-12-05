All Hurricanes

A Surprising Portal Entry as Miami Baseball Losses a Three Year Starter

After bringing on some of the best talent to the ACC, one of its long time starters has entered the transfer portal.

Edgardo Villegas celebrating after getting on base with a double.
Edgardo Villegas celebrating after getting on base with a double. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

While football is dominating the portal news, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has had a player enter the portal to many people's suprise.

Three-year outfield starer Edgardo Villegas has entered the transfer portal.

Villegas was coming off a down year after the Hurricanes had a disappointing season, batting .266 with a .425 OPS and .396 slugging. For the season he had three home runs and 30 RBIs.

This comes after being named the MVP of the 2024 U-23 World Cup in China.

Villegas tallied a .500 batting average, scored nine runs, and drew 10 walks, leading Puerto Rico to a silver medal in China.

A native of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, Villegas helped the team win five straight contests before falling to Japan in the title game.

In three years at Miami, the 5-foot-8, 184-pound outfielder has posted a .264/.417/.423 slash line with 16 home runs and 87 RBI in 165 games.

Now with a a top ten class from the portal and in recruiting and the best in the ACC, the senior looks to take his talents elsewhere with his intentions to enter the portal.

The Hurricanes have started practicing as the season quickly approaches.

2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here

