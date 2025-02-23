Bobby Marsh's First Inning Grand Slam Sends Princeton Packing as Miami Sweeps the Tigers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Having one grand slam in a weekend is already a treat. The Miami Hurricanes added another in the first inning and lifted the Canes to a victory over the Princeton Tigers (0-4) 8-0 and improved to 7-1.
The Hurricanes had a rough start at-bat to start the season. Some errors gave them several freebie runs but this weekend showed that when they have consistent hitting from their star players, they are one of the best teams in the country.
It started when the bases were loaded for the Hurricanes and Penn State transfer Bobby Marsh was walked to the plate. Calm smooth and collected, he blasted the ball to the sweet spot this weekend over to left field for his first home run as a Hurricanes bringing in the second grand slam of the season and weekend.
Marsh is now up to 15 RBIs through the first eight games of the season. He is proving to be a great find in the portal for the Canes.
Defensively the Canes looked improved as well. Shortstop Jake Ogden has been great this weekend for the Canes. Defensively and offensively. Today against the Tigers, he made a spectacular catch and throw out at first which was worthy of a Sports Center top 10 play of the day, as well as going 3-3 at bat with two RBIs.
Pitching was also constantly dominant for the Canes. Brain Walters pitched a flawless six innings, allowing no hits and nine strikeouts on 71 pitches. So far this season he has an ERA of 0.82. Walters is now 2-0.
The Hurricanes will stay home for their midweek game against Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday. They plan to make up for last week's midweek blunder before a massive test against No. 10 Florida.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.