College Baseball Preview and Prediction: How to Watch Miami vs. Florida International
After dropping the first two games of the series against their in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, over the weekend, the University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team was able to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday with a 13 - 7 victory.
The Gators' pitching had managed to keep the Canes' explosive bats in check the first two games, holding them to just five total runs, outscoring them 12 - 5 in the two games combined. However, the bats came alive in the third game as Miami as they battered the Gators pitching en route to a 13 - 7 win.
Next up on the schedule for the Hurricanes is the Florida International University Panthers. FIU is a Conference USA foe and currently sits with an 11-2 record. Like Miami, their offense has also scored points and bunches and are coming off an 18 - 10 victory over Merrimack. We expect this to be a high-scoring game between the two Miami-based schools. This isn't just an in-state rivalry but an in-city rivalry as well. It should be a fun one.
How to Watch Miami vs. FIU
What: Florida International University Panthers @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, March 4
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami Player to Watch
Bobby Marsh, Miami Hurricanes - In the Canes' most recent victory, they trailed 4 - 0 after the third inning and looked like they were on the verge of being swept. However, Marsh was a major catalyst for their come-from-behind win and led the team with four RBIs. He finished the game 2-4 with a key RBI single in the fifth inning in a tight game and a three-RBI double in the eighth inning to blow the game open. That's why he is our player to watch in this game as he tries to stay hot at the plate and lead the Hurricanes to another big win.
FIU Player to Watch
Kishon Frett, Florida International University Panthers - The catalyst of the FIU offense has been Frett so far in this young season. He is currently batting .412 with a .863 slugging percentage while leading the team in home runs (5), hits (21), and runs scored (19). His 12 RBIs and four doubles are also the second second-best on the team. The Miami pitching staff is going to have to find a way to quiet down his bat and prevent him from doing even more damage if they want to win this game.
Recommended Articles
Miami Baseball Bounces Back Defeating No. 8 Florida in Final Game of the Series
A Brutal Sixth Inning Error Cost Miami Another Game Against No. 8 Florida
Miami Hurricanes Shine at 2025 NFL Combine, Sam Brown Steals the Show