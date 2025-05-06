College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch FIU At Miami
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team continued to roll this weekend, winning another ACC series when they completed a two-game sweep over the North Carolina State Wolf Pack. It was only two games because Sunday's game was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Canes are now on another five-game winning streak, winning 15 of their last 18 games, and five straight conference series. However, during this run, the FIU Panthers have been the Hurricanes' kryptonite. They have lost just three of their last 18 games and two of those losses came at the hands of FIU. Miami will look to get the monkey of their back and knock off the Panthers on Wednesday.
How to Watch FIU Panthers At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: Florida International University Panthers @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, May 7
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player To Watch:
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes' second baseman has been on fire for weeks now. He is coming off another fantastic game on Saturday in which he demolished NC State pitching. Cuvet went 3 for 3 at the plate with two walks in five plate appearances, driving in three runs and crossing the plate twice himself. This man cannot be stopped right now, and it's one of the main reasons that Miami has been dominating their competition for quite a while now.
FIU Player To Watch:
Kishon Frett, FIU Panthers - This is a familiar foe, and Miami knows that Frett is the pop in the middle of the Panthers' lineup. He has already blasted a ridiculous 18 home runs this season and has driven in 37 RBIs while boasting a.309 batting average, 1.128 OPS, and a .680 slugging percentage.
