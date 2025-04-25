College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami At Boston College
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team kicked off their weekend series against the Boston College Eagles with a big win. The victory came off the heels of a close loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers, which broke a six-game winning streak.
Miami beat Boston College by a score of 2 - 1 on Friday. These teams will face off again on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game series. If the Hurricanes can win this game, they will lock up a series victory and will be able to go for the sweep on Sunday.
How to Watch Miami Baseball At Boston College
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles
When: Saturday, April 26
Time: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet was an offensive leader for Miami on Friday in their one-run win over the Eagles. He went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the game. It wasn't a huge game, but in a game in which the team only had four hits and scored two runs, it was the team's top performance.
Boston College Player to Watch
Josiah Ragsdale, Boston College Eagles - While Miami had a quiet day on offense, Boston College was even quieter with just one run and three hits. Offense was at a premium in this game. However, Ragsdale went 2 for 4 and accounted for two-thirds of the Eagles' hits. Miami will look to cool his bat off on Saturday and chalk up another big win.
