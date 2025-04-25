All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami At Boston College

After defeating the Boston College Golden Eagles in the first game of a three-game series, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team will gear up for another showdown on Saturday, April 26.

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team kicked off their weekend series against the Boston College Eagles with a big win. The victory came off the heels of a close loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers, which broke a six-game winning streak.

Miami beat Boston College by a score of 2 - 1 on Friday. These teams will face off again on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game series. If the Hurricanes can win this game, they will lock up a series victory and will be able to go for the sweep on Sunday.      

How to Watch Miami Baseball At Boston College

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles 

When: Saturday, April 26

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet was an offensive leader for Miami on Friday in their one-run win over the Eagles. He went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the game. It wasn't a huge game, but in a game in which the team only had four hits and scored two runs, it was the team's top performance. 

Boston College Player to Watch

Josiah Ragsdale, Boston College Eagles - While Miami had a quiet day on offense, Boston College was even quieter with just one run and three hits. Offense was at a premium in this game. However, Ragsdale went 2 for 4 and accounted for two-thirds of the Eagles' hits. Miami will look to cool his bat off on Saturday and chalk up another big win.     

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

