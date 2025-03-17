All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview and Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic

After suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Wake Fore Demon Deacons, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team will look to get back on track against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Antonio Jimenez (13) sets up against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit:
It was a brutal week for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. They suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons up in Winston-Salem. In the series, they were outscored 25 - 14. The series dropped their overall record to just 12 - 9 and 1 - 7 on the road. It also means they start out the season 0 - 3 in ACC Conference play.

The Hurricanes are now on a four-game losing streak and will hope to turn things around back on the road Tuesday against the Florida Atlantic Owls. However, these teams did face off back on February 18 and the Owls did knock off the Canes by a score of 2 - 1. This will not be an easy game as Florida Atlantic currently holds a record of 17 - 3 and are 15 - 1 on their home field. It won't be an easy game but Miami will have to try to find a way to get the win and break this losing streak that they are on. 

How to Watch Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Atlantic Owls

When: Tuesday, March 18

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Evan Tavares, Miami Hurricanes - The Canes' catcher had himself a great game in Game 2 of the Saturday double-header against the Demon Deacons. He had two hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Miami is going to need contributions like that on offense because the pitching has not been getting the job done as of late. 

Florida Atlantic Player to Watch

John Martinez, Florida Atlantic Owls - Martinez is coming off a huge game against Bradley. The second baseman had four hits in five at-bats, both driving in and scoring three runs. He will look to stay hot against Miami on Tuesday.

Published
