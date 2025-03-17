College Baseball Preview and Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic
It was a brutal week for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. They suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons up in Winston-Salem. In the series, they were outscored 25 - 14. The series dropped their overall record to just 12 - 9 and 1 - 7 on the road. It also means they start out the season 0 - 3 in ACC Conference play.
The Hurricanes are now on a four-game losing streak and will hope to turn things around back on the road Tuesday against the Florida Atlantic Owls. However, these teams did face off back on February 18 and the Owls did knock off the Canes by a score of 2 - 1. This will not be an easy game as Florida Atlantic currently holds a record of 17 - 3 and are 15 - 1 on their home field. It won't be an easy game but Miami will have to try to find a way to get the win and break this losing streak that they are on.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Atlantic Owls
When: Tuesday, March 18
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Evan Tavares, Miami Hurricanes - The Canes' catcher had himself a great game in Game 2 of the Saturday double-header against the Demon Deacons. He had two hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Miami is going to need contributions like that on offense because the pitching has not been getting the job done as of late.
Florida Atlantic Player to Watch
John Martinez, Florida Atlantic Owls - Martinez is coming off a huge game against Bradley. The second baseman had four hits in five at-bats, both driving in and scoring three runs. He will look to stay hot against Miami on Tuesday.
