College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at UNC
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a brutal loss to the Stetson Hatters. The Hatters dismantled the Canes by a score of 11 - 2. Miami has lost two in a row and is sitting with a 14 - 12 record. They are currently struggling in ACC play with a 1 - 5 record.
This weekend, they return to their ACC schedule and take on the UNC Tar Heels. The Tar Heels have won two games in a row and hold an overall record of 19 - 6 with a 4 - 5 record in ACC play. This is a huge series for both teams, which kicks off with the opener on Friday. The Canes need to win this series and find some sort of consistency, while UNC is a tough opponent who will not make it easy on them.
How to Watch Miami at UNC Baseball
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of North Carolina Tar Heels
When: Friday, March 28
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Bobby Marsh, University of Miami Hurricanes - Once again, our player to watch for Miami is their power-hitting DH. Even when everyone else is struggling, he always seems to be the only guy getting anything going. That was the case again on Wednesday against Stetson when he went 1-3 with an RBI single, driving in half of the team's runs in their 11 - 2 loss. We expect him to continue to be productive at the plate, but the rest of the lineup is going to have to stay up if they are going to win this series. The pitching has to be better as well.
UNC Player to Watch
Hunter Stokley, University of North Carolina Tar Heels - Stokley is the most dangerous weapon in the Tar Heel's offensive arsenal. He leads the team with a .365 average while also leading the team with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. His high average combined with his .677 slugging percentage makes him a tough out at the plate. Miami will have to slow him down if they are going to escape this weekend with a series win.
Recommended Articles
Jalen Rivers Prepares for the NFL Draft After Strong Pro Day
Miami Still in Pursuit of Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chris Henry Jr.
Miami's Cam Ward Shines at Pro Day, Poised to Headline 2025 NFL Draft