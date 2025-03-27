All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at UNC

After a brutal loss to the Stetson Hatters, the Miami Hurricanes men's baseball team will head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a brutal loss to the Stetson Hatters. The Hatters dismantled the Canes by a score of 11 - 2. Miami has lost two in a row and is sitting with a 14 - 12 record. They are currently struggling in ACC play with a 1 - 5 record.

This weekend, they return to their ACC schedule and take on the UNC Tar Heels. The Tar Heels have won two games in a row and hold an overall record of 19 - 6 with a 4 - 5 record in ACC play. This is a huge series for both teams, which kicks off with the opener on Friday. The Canes need to win this series and find some sort of consistency, while UNC is a tough opponent who will not make it easy on them.   

How to Watch Miami at UNC Baseball

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of North Carolina Tar Heels

When: Friday, March 28

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Bobby Marsh, University of Miami Hurricanes - Once again, our player to watch for Miami is their power-hitting DH. Even when everyone else is struggling, he always seems to be the only guy getting anything going. That was the case again on Wednesday against Stetson when he went 1-3 with an RBI single, driving in half of the team's runs in their 11 - 2 loss. We expect him to continue to be productive at the plate, but the rest of the lineup is going to have to stay up if they are going to win this series. The pitching has to be better as well. 

UNC Player to Watch

Hunter Stokley, University of North Carolina Tar Heels - Stokley is the most dangerous weapon in the Tar Heel's offensive arsenal. He leads the team with a .365 average while also leading the team with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. His high average combined with his .677 slugging percentage makes him a tough out at the plate. Miami will have to slow him down if they are going to escape this weekend with a series win.

Recommended Articles

Jalen Rivers Prepares for the NFL Draft After Strong Pro Day

Miami Still in Pursuit of Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chris Henry Jr.

Miami's Cam Ward Shines at Pro Day, Poised to Headline 2025 NFL Draft

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Baseball