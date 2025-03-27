Miami Still in Pursuit of Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chris Henry Jr.
He might be committed to Ohio State, but the Miami Hurricanes are not giving up on five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.
Henry Jr. notes that he is still in communication with Oregon, USC, and Miami — each wanting to bring the star talent to their program.
The talented receiver has been a target for the Hurricanes for a while, and flipping season is quickly approaching as the weather gets warmer. This won't hurt the Canes if they can't get him, but if they can, the sky is the limit for what this program can be.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They have six commitments and currently have the No. 31 class in the country, according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand, but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs, - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
