Miami Still in Pursuit of Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chris Henry Jr.

As long as he hasn't signed his national letter of intent, the Miami Hurricanes are still in pursuit of chasing down the best wide receiver in the country, Chris Henry Jr.

Justice Sandle

Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024.
Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024.
He might be committed to Ohio State, but the Miami Hurricanes are not giving up on five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Henry Jr. notes that he is still in communication with Oregon, USC, and Miami — each wanting to bring the star talent to their program.

The talented receiver has been a target for the Hurricanes for a while, and flipping season is quickly approaching as the weather gets warmer. This won't hurt the Canes if they can't get him, but if they can, the sky is the limit for what this program can be.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They have six commitments and currently have the No. 31 class in the country, according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand, but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs, - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Justice Sandle

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

