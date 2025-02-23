All Hurricanes

Daniel Cuvet Arrives and Leads Miami Past Princeton in Second Game of Doubleheader

The Miami Hurricanes star player Daniel Cuvet wakes from his slump and brings the Hurricanes back to life in the second game in the doubleheader against Princeton.

Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla — The University of Miami baseball team (6-1) took game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Princeton Tigers (0-3), 15-1.

Miami started the game right where they left off from game one, scoring 10 runs in three innings.

This was also the game that star third baseman Daniel Cuvet emerged back to form. The offensive barrage led by Cuvet, blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that went 389 feet to right-center. On the night, Cuvet when 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI.

This is only a great sign for the future and the right time for Cuvet to warm up with No. 10 Florida in the wings.

Right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux (1-0) notched his first win in his first start as a Hurricane as the Hawai’i transfer pitched six innings, striking out five and surrendering a lone run that didn’t come until the sixth.

Giroux was highly efficient in his Miami opener and a great arm that might be used during the midweek matchups.

Miami will look to finish the sweep over the Tigers Sunday at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park with the first pitch slated for 1 p.m.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

