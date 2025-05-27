Everything Miami Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga Said Ahead of Hattiesburg Regional
The Hurricanes are back in postseason baseball and have a fun regional ahead as head coach J.D. Arteaga prepares for his first regional as a head coach.
Opening Statement...
Well, it's good to be back, good to be back in the postseason, the NCAA tournament. You know, we definitely are on our way back to where we want to be you know, ultimately, we want to be hosting a regional, being a national seed, but we're definitely heading in the right trajectory here and back to playing postseason baseball, so we're excited about that.
On the Team's Mentality Headed into Regionals
That's an easy one for us. That's been our motto all season long. We've had our ups and our downs, but there's never been a hangover from a night before from a game before anything like that. It's every day that's been a new day. We've shown up to the ballpark with a great attitude top of the mountain you know, didn't always end there But it's it's we're 0 and 0 every day when we wake up, we got a chance to be one and 0 at the end of the day and start over the next day, and you know, yesterday's hits don't help us win today's game and vice versa so that's an easy one for us.
On the Ups and Downs this Season...
We talk about staying neutral, you know, and ups and downs, and it's a rollercoaster. That's what the season is. That's what life is you know it's it's not going to be perfect you're going to have uh you're going to face some adversity and you're going to face some there's going to be a you know time where things everything's going your way which we had a run like that you know but most of the time that's not the case and you got to overcome certain situations certain pitches certain calls certain conditions whatever it might be you just got to bebe prepared for it and ready for anything.
On Cal and Early Exit from ACC Tournament...
Not too much positive out of there, you know and and but big believer in learning from your losses. Learning from your failures and moving on to the next one. But as far as any positive out of that game it's it's what not to do, I guess, is something positive um, but again, we show up to win every game and it doesn't turn out that way for whatever reaso,n and if we knew why we would never let it happen but I just came out and and look, credit to Cal. I mean, they came out the next day and put it on somebody else who had a great two-game run there. They gave a tough game that the third one, so it's baseball. anybody could beat anybody, um, take it for what it's worth and learn from it, and move on to the next game.
Injury Updates Heading Into the Tournament...
[Todd Hudson and Derek Williams] are both cleared. They've been cleared for about a little over a week. They're getting better every day, you know, today was, by design, a lighter day for Derek. Hudson went through his full BP routine. Hudson skipped out on the on-field hitting um but both are showing progress, and you know we'll see Friday. We're going to try to put out the best lineup possible, and if they're healthy they they'll be they'll be in the lineup.
On the Oppurtunity of Some Players First Regional Experience...
The best part is watching the reaction of the players. They put so much time into it, and this team is special, how well they get along and how much they care for each other and love each other, and just the opportunity to play more baseball. That's what I'm happiest about for those guys, and we have a handful of guys who have never experienced it. For the young guys moving forward and building in for the future of this program, it's a great experience, and for the old guys, Dorian got to experience his freshman and sophomore year didn't go last year. Cuvet's never been there. I'm not sure if Jake Ogden's ever been there. There are a lot of guys that have never been there, some of the transfer guys, so it's a great experience, and the best part of yesterday is watching their reaction to seeing the U pop up on the screen.
On How Keep the Same Energy and Not Let It Get to Anyones Head...
Our job as coaches is to make sure they're in the best position to succeed, be the best version of themselves. They have to be the same player that they've been to this point and, just the best player they can be, not a better one not try harder not try to hit the ball further, throw it harder, anything better, just play a good clean baseball and things will work out it's the same game.
On Playing Alabama on Friday...
I mean it's tough, you know this time of year it's I always get asked this question for the last 24 years, and it's you're either really good or you're hot right now, so you know the name on the jersey doesn't matter. The conference they come from doesn't matter. They're obviously doing something right if they're one of the in the field of 64, so it's just another opponent, a faceless opponent, and we compete against ourselves and play our best baseball we'll be we'll be okay.
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23