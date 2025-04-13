Live College Baseball Updates: Duke at Miami, Game 3
3rd Inning
Bottom: Miami is making contact with the ball, but it is still not enough to get on the board. They are still searching for their first hit.
Top: Miami's defense continues to be impressive with DeRias leading the charge.
2nd Inning
Bottom: A quick 1,2,3 for the Hurricanes top of the order.
Duke 2, Miami 0
Top: Starter Tate DeRias comes in and with two outs quickly gives up a homerun and extra run to the Blue Devils.
1st Inning
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are back in action as they settle into a game after winning Saturday after a disappointing outing on Friday night. The Hurricanes will attack, with freshman Tate DeRais being the Sunday starter after some shuffling in the bullpen this weekend.
The Hurricanes look to get it's second series win in a row against ACC competition looking to take down the Duke Blue Devils on a beautiful sunny day at Mark Light.
How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball
What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Sunday, April 13
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - In a game that didn't have a whole lot of positives in it for the Hurricanes, Cuvet did have one of the team's five hits and drove in one of their two RBIs. The corner infielder is off to a strong start to the season and will look to build on his performance on Friday.
Duke Player to Watch
Jake Hyde, Duke Blue Devils - Hyde destroyed the Hurricanes' pitching in Friday's blowout victory. He went two for four with two walks, two runs scored, and drove in a ridiculous six RBIs with four of those RBIs coming on a grand slam in the Blue Devils six-run sixth inning. If Miami is going to have any chance at knocking off Duke in the next two games, they can not let Hyde have another performance at the plate like this.