Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ernie Clement Against Another Lefty)
The MLB season marches on, and we have plenty of action to bet on today. Let's try to take advantage of hump day by cashing in on a few home runs bets. Sure, they're tough to win, but if they do, they offer a significant payout.
Let's dive into my three favorite home run bets for today's baseball action.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Trent Grisham Home Run (+340) via BetMGM
- Brice Turang Home Run (+1100) via BetMGM
- Ernie Clement Home Run (+800) via FanDuel
Trent Grisham Home Run (+340)
Trent Grisham is second on the Yankees in slugging percentage this season at .461, while also ranking second in total home runs hit behind Judge with 13. Today, he and the Yankees will take on Jack Kochanowicz of the Los Angeles Angels, who has a 5.53 ERA and a home run rate of 1.6 per nine innings, the 13th-highest rate amongst all starting pitchers in the Majors. If he survives his start, the Angels will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the most in the Majors.
Brice Turang Home Run (+1100)
Jameson Taillon has put together a solid 3.48 ERA this season, yet he's given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the ninth-highest rate amongst all starting pitchers in the Majors this season.
This is going to be the spot I'm going to target a long shot home run pick in Brice Turang. He has just four home runs this season, but this could be a great spot for him to hit a fifth tonight.
Ernie Clement Home Run (+800)
Ernie Clement mashes against lefties this season. He has a .725 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers, and all four of his home runs in 2025 have come against lefties. Tonight, he and the Blue Jays will take on a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has a 6.27 ERA on the season and has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Diamondbacks' bullpen has also allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the second-highest rate in the Majors.
This is a great spot to take a shot on Clement hitting a dinger at +800.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!