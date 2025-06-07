All Hurricanes

Live NCAA Super Regionals Blog: Miami at Louisville, Game Two

The Miami Hurricanes are ready to put everything on the line as they prepare to even the series against the Louisville Cardinals in Super Regionals.

Justice Sandle

Miami pitching coach Laz Gutierrez talks to Miami pitcher Brixton Lofgren (45) during a time out against Louisvillle in the NCAA baseball Super Regional Friday afternoon. June 6, 2025
Miami pitching coach Laz Gutierrez talks to Miami pitcher Brixton Lofgren (45) during a time out against Louisvillle in the NCAA baseball Super Regional Friday afternoon. June 6, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PREGAME:

Miami Starting Lineup

Louisville Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Lucas Moore

Max Galvin

Matt Klein

Daniel Cuvet

Zion Rose

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Eddie King Jr.

Derek Williams

Garret Pike

Renzo Gonzalez

Jake Munroe

Tanner Smith

Tague Davis

Jake Kulikowski

Kamau Neighbors

Michael Torres

Alex Alicea

Pitcher: Griffin Hugus

Pitcher: Tucker Biven

LOUISVILLE, KY — It's do or die for the Miami Hurricanes. After getting into a jam against the Louisville Cardinals, the Canes will call on their ace to deliver another massive game. They will need everything from Griffin Hugus, as he will try to keep the power of the Cards at a minimum.

Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton.
Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Canes' offense has to the story of the day. After leaving 12 on base in game one, the Hurricanes will try and find a way to bring in those players.

" We kind of got away from that, a little bit, you know, from the identity of our team, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. said after Friday's loss. "We are going to bounce back tomorrow and be the team that we are."

The Canes will need a star performances from Daniel Cuvet and another player. One in mind would be Jake Ogden who went 0-5 at the plate yesterday. The game was played a lot closer than what the score indicated. The Defense of the Canes was outstanding, but it came down to the offensive performance.

How To Watch: Miami at Louisville

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville

When: Friday, June 5

Time: 11:00 a.m ET

Where:  Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Super Regional Schedule:

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change

Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

