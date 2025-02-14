Live Updates: Friday Night Game Niagara at Miami
Opening Day is finally here.
The Miami Hurricanes take on Niagara on Valentines Day and look to start the season out with a win.
Miami Starting Lineup
Niagara Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Hammill Elijha
Dorian Gonzalez
ViVacqua Tyler
Daniel Cuvet
Cameron Shawn
Max Galvin
Kozar Rees
Derek Willaims
Green Jason
Bobby Marsh
Mauro Vincent
Tanner Smith
McKay Curtis
Todd Hudson
Brooks Jacob
Michael Torres
Milk Nate
Picther: Nick Robert
Picther: Wheaton Gage
1st Inning:
Top: A semi-clean top for the Hurricanes. Robert is throwing with confidence and defense has been stellar. Robert allowed a hit to Shawn, but he never got past first base.
Bottom:
