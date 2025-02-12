All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Miami Baseball Opening Weekend against Niagara

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has done some great things during the off-season and now they are preparing to build themselves back into a powerhouse in the ACC.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run during the ninth inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Despite the losing efforts of last season, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team still found themselves in the ACC Championship game.

Now they return with the best third baseman in the country Daniel Cuvet leading the charge and the Hurricanes have built a roster around the star player. He looks to overcome the sophomore slump that some project him to have but he has stayed level-headed heading into the season.

They have also built an amazing bullpen to lead the way. The roster is rebuilt and now is the time for the Hurricane to return as one of the most dominant teams in the ACC.

The team has 29 new players, transfer and freshman, and everyone has a chance to see the field and get an opportunity to play if they live up to the call. Some freshmen are starting to gain a lot of attention on this team and so are some of the transfer players.

Coach J.D. Arteaga has built a roster ready to play and it is one of the tightest groups the program has ever seen.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHO: Niagara Purple Eagles at Miami Hurricanes

WHEN: Feb. 14 (7:00 p.m.), Feb. 15 (6:00 p.m.), Feb. 16 (12:00 p.m.)

TV: ACCNX

