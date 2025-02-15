All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Niagara at Miami, Game Two

Your live updates of the Miami Hurricanes baseball team as they are back for the 2025 season. They are preparing to return to dominance at the top of the ACC. The first step is against Niagara during opening weekend.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
1st Inning:

Top: Top of the first done. After a few early balls, Griffin Hugus took control and got them out with ease. Hugus looks good and calm early on.

Bottom: More errors for Niagara and it leads to Derek Williams getting an RBI. More scoring for the Hurricanes as Smith sends a single up the middle for two RBIs and a questionable call by the umpire at home plate. Bobby Marsh Clearly got to the plate but after review it was overturned.

Miami 3, Niagara 0

2nd Inning:

Top: Hugus as been great to start the game. Four early strikeouts and only 28 pitches.

Bottom: The Hurricanes finish the ending without getting any runs. The errors are going to dry up on the side of the Eagles.

3rd Inning:

Top: Hugus is oozing confidence on the mound right now. He is throwing a great game. And the best part about this is that he has so much time between pitches that he is not throwing himeslf out.

Bottom: The Hurricanes had a great inning. An RBI double for Smith and then Todd Hudson got the first Hurricanes home run of the season.

Miami 6, Niagara 0

4th Inning:

Top: What if I told you that Griffin Hugus is already the Ace for the Hurricanes? He he playing an amazing game with seven strikeouts through four.

Bottom: The Purple Eagles have a new pitcher and he is getting the better of the Canes right now. They are still up a good amount but nothing to be comfortable about.

Miami Starting Lineup

Niagara Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Hammill Elijha

Dorian Gonzalez

ViVacqua Tyler

Daniel Cuvet

Cameron Shawn

Max Galvin

Kozar Rees

Derek Willaims

Green Jason

Bobby Marsh

Mauro Vincent

Tanner Smith

McKay Curtis

Todd Hudson

Brooks Jacob

Michael Torres

Milk Nate

Picther: Griffin Hugus

Picther: DelVecchio Matthew

The Miami Hurricanes are back for game two of their opening weekend series. After a dominant game one against the Niagara Purple Eagles defeating them 14-2, they now win the series against the Eagles to start the season.

This will be a differnet game. Niagara first time on an open field was three days ago and the errors that highlighted the forth inning collapse will likely not happen again. Now they prepare to get a great game from the Canes and take a victory in this series.

The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

