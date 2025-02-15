Live Updates: Niagara at Miami, Game Two
1st Inning:
Top: Top of the first done. After a few early balls, Griffin Hugus took control and got them out with ease. Hugus looks good and calm early on.
Bottom: More errors for Niagara and it leads to Derek Williams getting an RBI. More scoring for the Hurricanes as Smith sends a single up the middle for two RBIs and a questionable call by the umpire at home plate. Bobby Marsh Clearly got to the plate but after review it was overturned.
Miami 3, Niagara 0
2nd Inning:
Top: Hugus as been great to start the game. Four early strikeouts and only 28 pitches.
Bottom: The Hurricanes finish the ending without getting any runs. The errors are going to dry up on the side of the Eagles.
3rd Inning:
Top: Hugus is oozing confidence on the mound right now. He is throwing a great game. And the best part about this is that he has so much time between pitches that he is not throwing himeslf out.
Bottom: The Hurricanes had a great inning. An RBI double for Smith and then Todd Hudson got the first Hurricanes home run of the season.
Miami 6, Niagara 0
4th Inning:
Top: What if I told you that Griffin Hugus is already the Ace for the Hurricanes? He he playing an amazing game with seven strikeouts through four.
Bottom: The Purple Eagles have a new pitcher and he is getting the better of the Canes right now. They are still up a good amount but nothing to be comfortable about.
Miami Starting Lineup
Niagara Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Hammill Elijha
Dorian Gonzalez
ViVacqua Tyler
Daniel Cuvet
Cameron Shawn
Max Galvin
Kozar Rees
Derek Willaims
Green Jason
Bobby Marsh
Mauro Vincent
Tanner Smith
McKay Curtis
Todd Hudson
Brooks Jacob
Michael Torres
Milk Nate
Picther: Griffin Hugus
Picther: DelVecchio Matthew
The Miami Hurricanes are back for game two of their opening weekend series. After a dominant game one against the Niagara Purple Eagles defeating them 14-2, they now win the series against the Eagles to start the season.
This will be a differnet game. Niagara first time on an open field was three days ago and the errors that highlighted the forth inning collapse will likely not happen again. Now they prepare to get a great game from the Canes and take a victory in this series.
