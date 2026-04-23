Miami Baseball Earns Midweek Series Sweep Over FAU in Comeback Victory

Two errors, 10 hits, and only five scored runs. A typical Miami Hurricanes baseball game as they earn another midweek win against FAU, earning a series sweep against the local in-state rival, 5-4.

It was the perfect storm for the Hurricanes, who were without their star batter for most of the night, Daniel Cuvet, until the ninth inning, when Miami tried to sneak a run with him as a pinch hitter.

Against the Owls, the Canes highlighted why they have the talent to go far but the lack of discipline to reach their potential. They bail themselves out of innings and games and continue to work with those mistakes.

The Canes started quickly against the Owls, earning two runs in the first inning. It would set the pace for the game. In the following inning, freshman Gariel Milano, playing third base for Cuvet, would smash his third home run of the season. This also comes with him having 13 at-bats all season, with five total hits.

He is a star that the Hurricanes look to continue to have over the next few years to build the future of the program. However, the Canes' pitching would be bothersome with the three-run lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, starter TJ Coats would allow some hits, and some errors would bring in more runs. Jake Ogden has been struggling recently defensively at second base, but would make up for it later on.

After Coats allowed three runs, the Canes would start to use their bullpen. Sebastian Santos-Olson would enter and give up a run and the lead for the Canes. Miami's bullpen has been the biggest inconsistency all season, but that would change once Packy Bradley-Cooney entered the game.

Cooney had been used sparingly throughout the last few weekends, but against the Owls, he lit them up for seven strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched, allowing only one hit. He would be the saving grace for the team while they battled to tie the game back up.

Brylan West, who brought in the second run of the game was on deck and added to his RBI total in the top of the eighth to tie the game. Following him at the top of the ninth with runners on third and first with one out, Ogden would redeem himself with the dreaded bunt, which has been more miss than hit this season, worked in favor of the Canes, which would bring in the game-winning run.

To finish out the game, the Hurricanes would send out Lyndon Glidewell, who has turned into one of the Canes' best relivers and closers, to get his first save of the season, earning the Canes their 30th win of the season.

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