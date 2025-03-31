Miami Baseball Hosts Florida International on Wednesday, April 2
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team lost the series against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend, but they are coming off a big win this past Sunday that at least salvaged the series and gave them some momentum moving forward. It wasn't what they were hoping to get out of the series, nevertheless, it could have been worse. They now sit at 15 - 14, just one game over .500. On Wednesday, they will look to build their record back up when they take on the FIU Panthers at Alex Rodriguez Park before setting their sights on the Pittsburgh Panthers in another big weekend series. FIU has had a strong season and boasts a 19 - 10 record. The Canes are going to have to show up and play well to knock them off.
How to Watch FIU vs. Miami Baseball
What: Florida International University Panthers @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, April 2
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
Radio: WVUM Sports Radio
Miami Baseball Players to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet was the hero of Sunday's big win over UNC. He came up with the big hit in the ninth inning of a tied game that resulted in three runs and the victory. In a game that saw The U score two unearned runs, Cuvet had the only two RBIs for Miami in a game in which he also had two hits. It was a clutch performance that the Canes will need a lot more of going forward.
FIU Baseball Players to Watch
Kishon Frett, FIU Panthers - Frett has been the heart of the Panthers' lineup and brings the power. He leads the team with nine home runs and has driven in 21 RBIs this season. His 1.126 OPS and .651 slugging percentage are also a team best. The Hurricanes are going to have to find a way to slow him down if they are going to earn a big win against the Panthers.
