Miami Baseball Lands New Catcher Alex Sosa From the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes are still active in the transfer portal, and now they have added a new catcher to the roster.
They have added former NC State catcher Alex Cosa from the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season.
"I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity," Cosa said on his Instagram. "Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing for the University of Miami. I guess it’s time, some things are just meant to be ."
The Florida native slashed .291/.401/.534 with 16 doubles and 10 homers for the Wolfpack last year. He has been a fan of the Hurricanes since adolescence, and this move is a positive for the Canes.
Former catcher Tanner Smith is out of eligibility, and the Canes will look to move on and try and add some production. Cosa's slashline is similar to Smith's, so there won't be a drop in production and maybe an increase.
He had many great games behind the plate for the Wolfpack last season but was a bit inconsistent with his framing and potential throw out location. Nothing some work on the offseason can't fix especially with some of the best pitchers in the ACC working with him.
This is the sixth portal addition for the Canes. This will also be one of the last addtions because of the number of players that are returning this season compared to last. Last seaosn the Canes had 28 new players spitting between transfer and freshman. The new top additions come from adding former FIU first baseman Brylan West and Pitcher Easton Marks and former USC Upstate shortstopVance Sheahan. They have also added UNLV right-handed pitcher Michael Taylor and Miami-Dade Community College 3B/OF Cian Copeland.