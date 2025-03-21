Miami Fans Are Not Pleased With The Start of This Year's Baseball Season
Last night against No. 5 Florida State was just the tip of the iceberg for how Miami fans feel about this season's baseball team and program.
After getting smashed and run-ruled against the Seminoles, Hurricanes fans have had enough of coach J.D. Arteaga and Athletic Director Dan Radakovich.
This team had some hype at the beginning of the season with the potential to be one of the best in the country. A program that should constantly be back in the top 25 after bringing in a top 10 recruiting class, but it hasn't shaped up to be that way.
The team has a ton of talent that struggles to string together consistent games. Jake Ogden, Griffin Hugus, Daniel Cuvet, Fabio Peralta, Bobby Marsh, and Max Galvin are players who can win games. Everything around that core has not performed and they are on the verge of going 0-6 in conference play.
FSU is proving to be one of the best teams in the country, but fans expect UM to be competitive against their rival — not get run-ruled in seven innings. They can pull some of the faithful back in with a good performance and if they can win the series. That will be the challenge now because of the talent on the other side plate for the Canes. This is the meat of their schedule so it might be a rough few weeks for the Hurricanes faithful. Something has to change in the fan's eyes and it needs to be done quickly.
It is still to early to say if this is another washed season for the Canes but for some hope of the future, they have to make a regional.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.