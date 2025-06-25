Future of Miami Hurricanes Baseball Shines Bright
The Miami Hurricanes were 16-16 and losers of six of their last seven games at one point this past baseball season. They looked anything but a Top 20 team.
But baseball's a funny game, and the Hurricanes were able to turn things around and ended the season ranked No. 16 in DI Baseball's final poll.
The 'Canes advanced past the Hattiesburg Regional and lost by one run in Game 3 of their Super Regional. They fell to Louisville 3-2, falling just short of advancing to the College World Series.
The transfer portal and Major League Baseball Draft will affect the roster moving forward, but there is a lot of expected returning talent all around the diamond. The pitching staff, however, will need retooling.
Head coach J.D. Arteaga is expected to get back top hitter Daniel Cuvet (.372, 18 HRs, 84 RBI), who was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America. Cuvet had one of the most dominant offensive years in college baseball. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in Miami history. The 3B was scorching hot down the stretch and was the Hattiesburg Regional MVP, helping Miami to an NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2016.
Derek Williams (.317, 9 HRs) and Max Galvin (.313, 8 HRs) are also expected back. SS Jake Ogden (.336, 9 HRs) may or may not return depending on how things shake out in the MLB Draft July 13-14.
The pitching staff is expected to return freshmen starters AJ Ciscar (6-2, 4.46 ERA) and Tate DeRias (2-3, 5.77 ERA), and relievers Jake Dorn (1.98 ERA) and Rob Evans (4.70 ERA) are slated to be back as well as Nick Robert, who is coming off Tommy John surgery. Brian Walters (11 saves) and starter Griffin Hugus (4.16 ERA) are likely to be drafted.
The coaching staff has already been active in the portal, adding UNLV right-handed P Michael Taylor (2-1, 3.86 ERA), all-Conference USA first-team 1B Brylan West (.338, 12 HR) from FIU, all-Big South first-team IF Vance Sheahan (.328, 12 HRs) from USC Upstate and Miami-Dade Community College 3B/OF Cian Copeland (.361, 15 HRs).
And, of course, Miami will have several top-ranked high school prospects from its 2025 class to monitor.
Perhaps a year from now, the 'Canes can be in a position to not only make the College World Series but win it.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News On SI:
Miami Hurricanes Baseball Finishes No. 24 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll
ACC Tournament Preview: How To Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
The Floor and Ceiling For the Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team This Post Season