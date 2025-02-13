All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Projected Starting Lineup and Position Groups

Baseball season is here for the Miami Hurricanes and here here are the projected starting lineups and position for the Hurricanes ahead of their opening game on Valentine's Day.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Opening Weekend is here for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team and now they look to take their place back at the top of the ACC.

They will now begin to work their way around Daniel Cuvet in the hitting order and improve their defense with some freshmen making strides as some of the best players on the team.

Projected Starting Lineup:

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) runs to third against the Clemson T
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) runs to third against the Clemson Tigers during the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

 1. Jake Ogden, SS

2. Dorian Gonzalez Jr., 2B

3. Daniel Cuvet, 3B

4. Max Galvin, LF

5. Derek Williams, RF

6. Bobby Marsh, DH

7. Tanner Smith, C

8. Todd Hudson, 1B

9. Michael Torres, CF

Catchers:

Basha senior Tanner Smith catches the ball during the 6A State Baseball Quarterfinal game against Hamilton at Hamilton High S
Basha senior Tanner Smith catches the ball during the 6A State Baseball Quarterfinal game against Hamilton at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. on May 11, 2021. 6a State Basebal Quarterfinals Hamilton V Basha / Thomas Hawthorne/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Projected Starter: Tanner Smith (R/R) 

Bench: Evan Taveras (S/R), Nolan Johnson (R/R), Ethan Puig (R/R) 

Infielders:

FIRST BASE 

Projected Starter: Todd Hudson (L/R) 

Bench: Renzo Gonzalez (L/L) 

SECOND BASE

Projected Starter: Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (L/R) 

Bench: Brandon DeGoti (R/R), Amaury De Jesus (L/R) 

SHORTSTOP 

HARWICH 06/24/24 Austin Overn of Chatham arrives safely at third ahead of the tag by Jake Ogden of Harwich for a triple. Cape
HARWICH 06/24/24 Austin Overn of Chatham arrives safely at third ahead of the tag by Jake Ogden of Harwich for a triple. Cape League baseball Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected Starter: Jake Ogden (R/R) 

Bench: Adrian Areizaga (R/R), Brandon DeGoti (R/R) 

THIRD BASE

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Projected Starter: Daniel Cuvet (R/R) 

Bench: Ethan Puig (R/R), Adrian Areizaga (R/R) 

Outfielders

LEFT FIELD 

Projected Starter: Max Galvin (L/L) 

Bench: Bobby Marsh (L/L), Jake Kulikowski (L/L), Gaby Gutierrez (R/R) 

CENTER FIELD 

Projected Starter: Michael Torres (L/L) 

Bench: Fabio Peralta (L/L), Gaby Gutierrez (R/R) 

RIGHT FIELD 

Projected Starter: Derek Williams (R/R) 

Bench: Jake Kulikowski (L/L), Todd Hudson (L/R), Fabio Peralta (L/L) 

The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

