Miami Hurricanes Baseball Projected Starting Lineup and Position Groups
Opening Weekend is here for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team and now they look to take their place back at the top of the ACC.
They will now begin to work their way around Daniel Cuvet in the hitting order and improve their defense with some freshmen making strides as some of the best players on the team.
Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Jake Ogden, SS
2. Dorian Gonzalez Jr., 2B
3. Daniel Cuvet, 3B
4. Max Galvin, LF
5. Derek Williams, RF
6. Bobby Marsh, DH
7. Tanner Smith, C
8. Todd Hudson, 1B
9. Michael Torres, CF
Catchers:
Projected Starter: Tanner Smith (R/R)
Bench: Evan Taveras (S/R), Nolan Johnson (R/R), Ethan Puig (R/R)
Infielders:
FIRST BASE
Projected Starter: Todd Hudson (L/R)
Bench: Renzo Gonzalez (L/L)
SECOND BASE
Projected Starter: Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (L/R)
Bench: Brandon DeGoti (R/R), Amaury De Jesus (L/R)
SHORTSTOP
Projected Starter: Jake Ogden (R/R)
Bench: Adrian Areizaga (R/R), Brandon DeGoti (R/R)
THIRD BASE
Projected Starter: Daniel Cuvet (R/R)
Bench: Ethan Puig (R/R), Adrian Areizaga (R/R)
Outfielders
LEFT FIELD
Projected Starter: Max Galvin (L/L)
Bench: Bobby Marsh (L/L), Jake Kulikowski (L/L), Gaby Gutierrez (R/R)
CENTER FIELD
Projected Starter: Michael Torres (L/L)
Bench: Fabio Peralta (L/L), Gaby Gutierrez (R/R)
RIGHT FIELD
Projected Starter: Derek Williams (R/R)
Bench: Jake Kulikowski (L/L), Todd Hudson (L/R), Fabio Peralta (L/L)
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.
