Miami's Star Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet Believes This is a 'Winning Team'
From the sounds of things, this is going to be a special season for the Miami Hurricanes.
It starts with their star player Daniel Cuvet. He has been listed on multiple preseason All-American teams and watchlists, but that doesn't bother him.
Cuvet is the leader of this team now and a lot of expectations have been set on him to start his sophomore season. Coach J.D. Arteaga knows those expectations on his star player can be hard, but he gave some advice on how to deal with it.
"They talk about the sophomore slump," Arteaga said. "I think a lot of that is created by expectations and the need, the mentality to do more. He just has to be himself and the moment you start pressing--whether it's after a great freshman year or it's your draft year--the moment you try to do more, be someone you're not, that's what the struggle's going to play."
Duvet doesn't pay attention to those things. He is only focused on winning and believes this is a winning team.
"We got a winning team," Cuvet said. "I think this team can go far with the character we have as a group and we have a lot of really great qualities as a team that I think are gonna help us to grow."
How To Watch: Miami Baseball Opening Weekend against Niagara
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.
