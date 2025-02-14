Nick Robert Prepares for his First Start for the Miami Hurricanes
Introducing your Friday night starter, Nick Robert.
The Miami Hurricanes are spotting a new lineup this season and it starts with bringing one of their relievers last year and placing him into a new spot. Coach J.D. Atrega has supreme confidence in Robert and loves the new role that he will be in.
"I think Nick Robert had a really nice year for us last year," Arteaga said. "I've always said he was kind of pitching out of position. He's more of a starter as far as his repertoire. He's more of a contact guy. We put him in a situation where it wasn't probably the best situation for him to succeed, but he dealt it great attitude and he did give us great effort and did a good job. But he's more fitted to be a starter and he's got the most experience--crazy to say with 40-some innings under his belt of the rotation."
Robert was still shocked when he got the call to start, but knew that it was just another oppurtinity for him to be in a better position to lead the team.
"It's still pretty crazy," Robert said. "I'm not a lie, but for me, it's just it's not a coincidence. Normal for me. Earn not given. and I just can't wait to represent Miami and the culture this place brings. You gotta live up to the stuff."
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.
