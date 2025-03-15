Nick Robert Struggles, Miami Drops First Game Against No. 14 Wake Forest
The Miami Hurricanes (12-7, 0-1 ACC) dropped the first game of conference play against No. 14 Wake Forest (16-3, 4-0 ACC) 8-0.
The Hurricanes found a way to start the game in a 3-0 hole with Friday starter Nick Robert giving up three easy hits and two home runs. Robert then found a great third inning before giving up a grand slam in the fourth that sealed the game for the Demon Deacons.
Roberts finished his day adding another L to his W/L with a 6.46 ERA in five innings pitched allowing seven runs, eight hits, and adding six strikeouts.
Dueling him was Demon Deacons Friday starter Logan Lunceford who dominated the lineup for seven innings adding to the struggles of the Hurricanes.
Lunceford entered the game leading the ACC in strikeouts and third nationally. He was already going to have a day and he did against the Canes. He finished the game with eight strikeouts, only allowing three hits and no runs, and finished with a 1.06 ERA.
The Hurricanes had a chance to get on the board in the third inning, but the defense of the Demon Deacons was exceptional all night. It was the only time the Hurricanes were in scoring position with a very cold day at bat thanks to Lunceford.
The Hurricanes now prepare for a doubleheader on Saturday to try and bounce back with better arms on the mound against a highly ranked opponent.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.
