Three Takeaways After Series Loss to No. 5 Florida State
Conference play has not been a friend to the Miami Hurricanes starting 1-6,
On the positive side, they are also improving. Facing against two of the best teams in the ACC is a great learning experience. After dropping their latest series to No. 5 Florida State, the Hurricanes have some positives and negatives to deal with moving forward.
Griffin Hugus Should Be the Friday Starter
The Hurricanes do have a pitching problem but it is not from Hugus. Hugus has been the ace of this Hurricanes team and continues to show that he has the juice to get the Hurricanes some wins. He clears the ERA of starts Nick Robert and Brian Walters, both having 7.00 ERA or above, while Griffin has a sub-four. Take away the one bad game against Wake Forest, \he could be sitting below 2.00.
The team also plays better around him, so it would be a great way to kick off a series. Build some momentum and carry it to the next day.
Fabio Peralta in the Two Slot Gives the Canes Some Extra Juice
J.D. Arteaga has been experimenting with the lineup all season but he might have found something with freshman Fabio Peralta in the two-hole. It started against FAU earlier in the week moving him there to combat with the Owls pitching. He was moved back toward the bottom of the lineup in the opening game of the FSU series but quickly moved back and it has worked well.
He is slashing .360/.440/.881 and was a spark plug to an offense that could be stagnant at times. He is already a pro in the outfield and the battle between him and Michael Torres at the beginning of the season was also about who could produce more at bat. So far it seems he is doing everything and more out of the center field position.
Daniel Cuvet Has To Step Up
It is not that Cuvet has been bad this season, It is just not what some would expect coming out. He is working his way out of a slump and his stats will show that he is still productive. He slashes .326/.543/,936 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. He is second in those categories only behind transfer Bobby Marash.
However, if the Hurricanes want to be super regional contenders, they need him to kick it to another gear.
Many opportunities at bat are left in the air because he is caught chasing balls that don't have a chance of getting hit. He tends towards being too greedy wanting to make the big play instead of being settled down and taking what is given to him. Defensively he has been okay. Sometimes he can be lackadaisical with getting some ball and needs a cleaner glove protecting third.