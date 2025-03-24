All Hurricanes

Three Takeaways After Series Loss to No. 5 Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes are improving, but with a 1-6 conference play record to start the season, they need to implement some changes to elevate this season to another level.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) runs to third against the Clemson Tigers during the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) runs to third against the Clemson Tigers during the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Conference play has not been a friend to the Miami Hurricanes starting 1-6,

On the positive side, they are also improving. Facing against two of the best teams in the ACC is a great learning experience. After dropping their latest series to No. 5 Florida State, the Hurricanes have some positives and negatives to deal with moving forward.

Griffin Hugus Should Be the Friday Starter

The Hurricanes do have a pitching problem but it is not from Hugus. Hugus has been the ace of this Hurricanes team and continues to show that he has the juice to get the Hurricanes some wins. He clears the ERA of starts Nick Robert and Brian Walters, both having 7.00 ERA or above, while Griffin has a sub-four. Take away the one bad game against Wake Forest, \he could be sitting below 2.00.

The team also plays better around him, so it would be a great way to kick off a series. Build some momentum and carry it to the next day.

Fabio Peralta in the Two Slot Gives the Canes Some Extra Juice

J.D. Arteaga has been experimenting with the lineup all season but he might have found something with freshman Fabio Peralta in the two-hole. It started against FAU earlier in the week moving him there to combat with the Owls pitching. He was moved back toward the bottom of the lineup in the opening game of the FSU series but quickly moved back and it has worked well.

He is slashing .360/.440/.881 and was a spark plug to an offense that could be stagnant at times. He is already a pro in the outfield and the battle between him and Michael Torres at the beginning of the season was also about who could produce more at bat. So far it seems he is doing everything and more out of the center field position.

Daniel Cuvet Has To Step Up

It is not that Cuvet has been bad this season, It is just not what some would expect coming out. He is working his way out of a slump and his stats will show that he is still productive. He slashes .326/.543/,936 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. He is second in those categories only behind transfer Bobby Marash.

However, if the Hurricanes want to be super regional contenders, they need him to kick it to another gear.

Many opportunities at bat are left in the air because he is caught chasing balls that don't have a chance of getting hit. He tends towards being too greedy wanting to make the big play instead of being settled down and taking what is given to him. Defensively he has been okay. Sometimes he can be lackadaisical with getting some ball and needs a cleaner glove protecting third.

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball