Bill Courtney Provides Injury Update on Key Players for the Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) have some life in the team after narrowly defeating the California Golden Bears in their last game of the West Coast road trip and now they return home to face off against a struggling Virginia Cavaliers team.
How To Watch: Virginia Men's Basketball at Miami
A shocking revolation on saturday was when Lynn Kidd was missing from the lineup and now listed as questionable for the game on Wednsday.
Miami interim head Coach Bill Courtney spoke about the injury to Kidd and provided an "update" on star guard Nijel Pack who has been missing from action since the home loss against Clemson.
"first start with Nigel, I have no idea. I've had no idea for a while now and so uh you know obviously that's difficult for us because he's our leading scorer leading assist team captain but we don't have him um and we got to prepare as if he's not going to be around," Courtney said during his ACC Media block on Monday. "With Lynn, it is day to day. We'll probably have some more idea of what's going on by tomorrow um but hopefully he's ready for Wednesday."
The Hurricanes without Pack struggled offensively but without Kidd, the defensive gameplan improved some. Kidd has struggled on the defensive side of the ball all season but has been a semi-consistent player on offense when he's not in foul trouble. Having him back would be huge for the offensive side of the ball but defensively, the Hurricanes look cleaner without him on the floor.