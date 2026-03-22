Everything Shelton Henderson, Tre Donaldson, and Malik Reneau Said After Purdue Loss

It's not how the trio of Miami Hurricanes wanted to go out, but in the end, Shelton Henderson, Malik Reneau, and Tre Donaldson's seasons have come to an end.

For Henderson, this is just the beginning of his career, hopefully with the Hurricanes, while this was the last rodeo for Donaldson and Reneau.

After the game, all three spoke emotionally about the game and the season that was in year one of Jai Lucas.

Q. For Shelton, I wanted to ask you about the game that you had today, which was real stand-out game. Can you just talk about what you were feeling, what you were seeing and how you were able to just dominate the way you did.

SHELTON HENDERSON: I just think I went out there and played. I took what they gave me. Didn't do anything special. Just played my role and played hard, and did what I was supposed to do.

Came up short. It sucks. I wanted to play for the seniors but just came up short.

Q. First for Tre and Malik, can you kind of just describe the journey to the point of when you got the first phone call from Coach Lucas to now and kind of what this whole season has kind of encapsulated for you guys?

TRE DONALDSON: The first phone call with Coach Jai was kind of I'll never forget it because I was at low moment and it meant the world to me because I felt like everybody had gave up on me. And just having a coach that believes in you, that trusts in you no matter what you've been through, it means a lot. So it's something I'll never forget.

MALIK RENEAU: That first phone call with Coach, like Tre said, always remember it. He put his utmost faith in me and believed in me. I just want to thank Coach for putting that trust in me and letting me fight throughout the season.

Q. For all of you guys, what has this season kind of really meant to you, Shelton and Jai in your first years coaching and playing and Malik and Tre in your last years. What has this meant to you and what are the experiences and lessons that you've learned over the course of the season.

SHELTON HENDERSON: It's been great. I learned a lot about myself and just I had to grow up a little bit faster playing with these guys. And I think it helped me in the end. But just going out there and having this run with them is something I won't ever forget, and I can't thank them enough.

MALIK RENEAU: Yeah, this season meant the world to me. Just coming through all the obstacles I've been through in my career, and Coach giving me the opportunity to not only be a pivotal player on the team and play 30-plus minutes, but also become a leader and be someone these guys look up to for years to come.

So I'm just blessed that Coach gave me this opportunity to come back home and come to The U and finish my last year at The U.

TRE DONALDSON: Coming to Miami, I had to build myself back up coming off a tough year last year and how it ended and how everything went, transferring and stuff like that. So just coming into a coaching staff that was going to help me build myself back up and not only build myself back up to where I was, but then continue to help me get better. I felt like that was the biggest thing coming here to Miami. I enjoyed every moment of it. So as someone has said, I'll never forget it.

Q. Shelton could you talk about what went into limiting Braden Smith's efficacy tonight, forcing him into eight turnovers, which is a career high for him?

SHELTON HENDERSON: I just think being physical with him, what Coach said, having more size on him. We know he wants to get in the pocket. Just playing with our hands up and just limiting what he does, because we know what he wanted to do. And just being physical was the main message that was preached to us.

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