Former Miami Hurricanes Interim Basketball Head Coach Bill Courtney Lands at Temple
Former Miami Hurricanes interim basketball head coach Bill Courtney has been hired as an assistant at Temple.
Owls head coach Adam Fisher hired the veteran coach, who has 30 years of experience. Courtney spent the past five seasons at Miami, where he helped guide the Hurricanes to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the 2023 Final Four. He most recently served as the team's interim head coach for the final 19 games of the 2024-25 season following the retirement of Jim Larrañaga. Both Fisher and Courtney served as assistants under Larrañaga at Miami for two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
"We are thrilled to add Bill Courtney to our staff as an assistant coach," said Fisher. "Bill is a proven winner and one of the most respected coaches in our industry. His 30-plus years of experience, his ability to connect with people, and his tireless work ethic will make him a tremendous addition to our program. Bill has coached in Elite Eights and a Final Four—he knows what it takes to win. He's an outstanding communicator and a great role model who will help develop our student-athletes on and off the court."
In addition to his time at Miami, Courtney has held assistant coaching roles at American (1995–96), Bowling Green (1996–97), George Mason (1997–2005), Providence (2005–06), Virginia (2006–09), Virginia Tech (2009–10) and DePaul (2017–19).
From 2010 to 2016, Courtney served as the head coach at Cornell. He is also credited with helping build the George Mason team that made its run to the 2006 NCAA Final Four under Larrañaga.
