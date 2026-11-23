From tipoff until the last second of South Carolina’s 62–48 win over UConn in the Final Four, fans wanted a rematch—two powerhouse teams, each with a mix of All-Americans, sniper three-point shooters and role players who shine under pressure. It’s a modern-day rivalry, and both sides boast a drubbing over the other in a national championship game.

But after the Gamecocks dethroned the Huskies, snapping a 54-game winning streak, a spat between coaching titans Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma ensued. Its origin seemed to stem from a miscommunication regarding pre-game handshake protocol but both coaches’ effort to eliminate the interaction from questions and conversations in the following months still failed.

The on-court action was enough to increase fans’ hunger levels so when the off-court antics gave more to the storyline, the circles on calendars only got thicker.

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

What better time to talk about metaphorical hunger than Feast Week.

The marquee matchup this year is in Uncasville, Conn., as the two teams will battle in the annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Nov. 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The sides did not meet in the regular season last year for the first time in 11 seasons, a result of the Big East expanding to 20 games. But basketball fans’ disappointment was short-lived, as it was announced last November that this matchup would occur.

Since winning her first national championship in 2017, Staley has inched closer to Auriemma, who at one point was untouchable. His 12 championship rings weigh down his fingers, but last year marked the sixth time Staley’s beat him, establishing dominance of her own. She’s 6–10 in the head-to-head matchup, but is 6–3 since the 2019–20 season. In 2022, she became the first coach to beat Auriemma in a title game.

This matchup will look different on the court: For the first time since 2019–20 it won’t feature UConn greats Paige Bueckers or Azzi Fudd. But it will be the third straight matchup between two of the best forwards in women’s basketball.

Huskies junior Sarah Strong swept Player of the Year awards last spring and despite UConn being in unfamiliar territory with two November losses, she’s still averaging 21.3 points per game on 54.3% shooting. Gamecocks junior Joyce Edwards, who went to high school 127 miles south of Strong, finds herself on similar lists, after averaging a career-best 18.4 points last season. Right now Edwards is averaging 18.0 points on 60% shooting from the floor.

“I think probably what UConn needs is for Sarah to be Sarah, what we need is for Joyce to be Joyce,” Staley said last week. “For whatever the contributions are for each team, respectfully, that’s what they have to bring. Obviously, there’s a heightened thing because they’ve been playing against each other in state championships, national championships and highly anticipated games, and I think both of them have lived up to the billing. I don’t see them not living up to the billing on Tuesday night.”

UConn fell 77–66 to Michigan on Nov. 5, the first of what will be nine games against a team ranked in the preseason Top 25. The Huskies only temporarily got their lick back, beating Iowa 91–79 and Ohio State 87–55 before crumbling at the hands of Louisville in a 69–51 defeat. It’s the first time since 2023–24 that UConn has had two losses by the first 20 days of November. South Carolina is coming in undefeated and still ranked No. 1.

While that will undoubtedly be the most anticipated matchup, here are four other games to watch during Feast Week.

Hannah Hidalgo has picked up where she left off last season, averaging 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.2 steals through Notre Dame’s first five games. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame vs. West Virginia on Nov. 26

The Hannah Hidalgo–led No. 13 Fighting Irish have two Feast Week games in the Bahamas, with the matchup against No. 22 West Virginia likely the better of the two. WVU is playing Florida first then will battle the ball hawk Hidalgo . The senior point guard is the nation’s leader in points (28.8) and steals (5.2), but WVU senior forward Skylar Forbes will try to pressure Notre Dame in the paint, averaging 17.0 ppg and 1.4 blocks.

Washington vs. Oklahoma State on Nov. 27

Audi Crooks and Liv McGill were two high-profile offseason transfers and are in the top 10 for points per game in the Big 12. (McGill is second in the conference with 20.4, Crooks is eighth, averaging 16.3.) They will try to take down No. 16 Washington, which features guards Avery Howell and Sayvia Sellers who are both starting the season averaging career highs. Howell, a junior, leads the Huskies with 19.2 points, ahead of Sellers, a senior who in addition to her 14.2 points, is averaging 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals.

Duke vs. UConn on Nov. 28

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 7 UConn at the TD Garden in Boston is already a high-level matchup, but the location brings a little extra something as well. Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson spent one season on the Celtics staff before taking the Duke job, and Strong’s mother Allison Feaster has been vice president of team operations for the Celtics since 2020.

UConn is 14–3 vs. Duke and comes into the matchup on an 11-game winning streak in the series, but back-to-back ranked games could catch up to the Huskies.

LSU vs. NC State on Nov. 28

Wolfpack senior forward Khamil Pierre is no stranger to the SEC, as she played two seasons at Vanderbilt before transferring to NC State. The last time she faced a Kim Mulkey defense, she scored 28 points on 50% shooting with eight rebounds and two assists.

This marks just the sixth matchup between the programs but only the third since Mulkey got to LSU. The Wolfpack haven’t beat LSU since 2013–14 when Mulkey was still at Baylor.

NC State has since fallen out of the rankings since being voted No. 25 to start the season but it still will be the first real test for No. 9 LSU this season. The Tigers are first in the nation in scoring offense (111.3 points per game) and scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 40 points so far.