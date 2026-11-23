The latest polls are out for the Miami Hurricanes, but not playing anyone significant since the opening game of the season against Florida has put a damper on the team and how they are viewed around the country.

They are still a good team, staying ranked as the No. 17 team in the country, but there is still more work to be done in the eyes of the players and Jai Lucas.

“I mean, still trying to figure my team out,” Lucas said after defeating Manhattan. “I think, like most people, um, the one thing I do know about us is we're competitive. We are competitive. We're extremely competitive. They love to compete. They love to play, and so now I want to see how we can execute. You know, we grew from the Florida game, which was our last big game, to getting to TCU and seeing our execution.”

Moreover, with others moving up and down in the poll, it is a great way to see where the Hurricanes are before they head to the Players Era 16 Tournament.

AP Top 25 — Week 4

1. Houston (6-0)

2. Virginia (7-0)

3. Florida (6-1)

4. Illinois (5-1)

5. Texas Tech (5-0)

6. UCLA (6-0)

7. Texas (6-0)

8. Arizona (4-1)

9. Tennessee (5-0)

10. UConn (4-1)

11. Michigan State (5-1)

12. Kansas (5-1)

13. St. John's (5-0)

14. Vanderbilt (6-0)

15. Alabama (5-0)

16. Duke (4-2)

17. Miami (5-1)

18. USC (6-0)

19. BYU (5-0)

20. LSU (6-0)

21. Nebraska (6-0)

22. Gonzaga (3-1)

23. Indiana (6-0)

24. Memphis (4-1)

25. Louisville (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.

Injury Status for Malik Reneau

After running to the locker room against North Alabama, the Hurricanes star forward has missed the past two games with an upper body injury.

Lucas knows he will be needed for the games, and expects him to be ready for the first game against TCU if he is able to go.

"He's day-to-day,” Lucas said. “He's back, but he hasn't practiced yet. But he's back doing some shooting and doing some movement and, you know, some non-contact against the pad type of stuff. So you know, he'll go tomorrow, he'll go Sunday, and then we leave. And so hopefully we'll have a better gauge by Monday when we get out there."

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