How to Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Boston College

In a post Larranaga world, the Hurricanes get ready for ACC Play.

Justice Sandle

Dec 21, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket past Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Jedy Cordilia (14) and guard Javon Ervin (23) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket past Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Jedy Cordilia (14) and guard Javon Ervin (23) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fl - It might not seem real, but Jim Larranaga is gone and now the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team looks to rally behind Interim head coach Bill Courtney as the full swing of ACC play gets underway starting with a road trip to Boston College.

Everything Miami Interim Head Coach Bill Courtney Said in First Press Conference

The Eagles (8-5, 0-2 ACC) are still winless in the ACC as both teams look to pick up their first conference win.

Dec 21, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalen Blackmon (5) drives to the basket past Mount St. Mary'
Dec 21, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalen Blackmon (5) drives to the basket past Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers guard Carmelo Pacheco (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami will likely be without star Nijel Pack with changes being prepared to be made now that Courtney is at the helm. Nothing too drastic, but the Hurricanes have to try everything to get things back on track or the season could quickly be lost.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami (4-8, 0-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (8-5, 0-2 ACC) Wednesday Jan. 1 at 12:00 ET.

WHERE: Conte Forum

TV: ESPN+/ACC Network Extra

Series Miami 22, Boston College 21: Each teams last outing against each other was inteh ACC Tournament last season where the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 85-67. They have won three in a row against the Canes and look to make it four on their home court.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes dropped its eighth game of the season against Mount St. Mary's which prompted Jim Larranaga to retire after the holiday break.

Last Time, Out Boston College: The Eagles took down Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Transfer guard Ahmed Barba-Bey finished the game with 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

Justice Sandle
