Jai Lucas Building a New Culture With Latest Signings out of the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes are moving fast to fill out their roster spots for the 2025 season. Jai Lucas has already had three players sign out of the portal and will continue to move forward with more.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The message was clear for Lucas, he wants players that are bought in. Two of those new players have already caught his eye for what he wants out of the future of this program.
On Malik Reneau: “We are very excited that Malik is coming back home to Miami to finish his college career at The U,” Lucas said. “Malik is someone who has played in and won big games for a big-time blueblood program these last three years. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Miami basketball program.”
On Ernest Udeh Jr. : “Ernest not only has a significant presence and physicality on the court, but also a personality that is really important for us as we start to build a culture here at Miami,” Lucas said. “Ernest is a culture driver who will be an extension of the coaching staff on the court. As a player, he is one of the best rebounders in the country and has the ability to be one of the nation’s elite defenders, as well, so we are excited to have him be a part of the program.”
The Hurricanes also announced that they have officially signed Michigan transfer guard Tre Donaldson as well.
On Donaldson: “Tre brings a wealth of postseason experience to our team, having played in multiple NCAA Tournaments and winning the Big Ten Tournament title this year at Michigan,” Lucas said. “He has been in high-pressure moments and has the experience that is needed at the guard position to help us win big games. Tre is a bully and a bruiser when he is in the paint but also has the agility and shooting to play on the perimeter. We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”
The Hurricanes' roster is starting to fill up as more players enter the portal.