Live Injury Updates: SMU Men's Basketball at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. —The Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) will be back at home after getting buried from beyond the arch against No. 3 Duke and look to snap a six-game skid against one of the newcomers of the ACC in the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC).
How to Watch: SMU Men's Basketball at Miami
For the first time in each program's history, they will face off against each other as the Mustangs look to continue winning. Miami will just be looking to see if there is a pulse left within this team after being handled by the Blue Devils easily.
The Hurricanes already have star guard Nijel Pack, and most recently Divine Ugochukwu's last game with a hip injury. Now the Canes will be rolling with a lineup that will force a new point guard to take over and play out of their position.
Forward Kiree Huie saw his first live-action against No. 3 Duke but was limited in his time on the floor. He will get some more minutes as the games need him more.
Nijel Pack is still a walking boot on the bench as he still has no time table for his return.