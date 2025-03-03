Men's College Basketball Preview: How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech
The weekend has come and gone, and the University of Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team suffered another embarrassing blowout loss. This time, the beatdown came at the hands of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, who won by a 19-point margin with a score of 92 - 73. The loss drops the Hurricanes even deeper into the basement of the ACC standings with a conference record of 2-16 and an overall record of 6-23.
It has been a terrible, terrible year for this basketball program, but it's not quite over yet. They still have two games left to play in the regular season. Their next game is on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Jackets currently sit in eighth place in the ACC with a conference record of 9-9. They are a middle-of-the-pack team, nevertheless, they should still be considered heavy favorites in this game against a woefully bad Miami squad.
How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
When: Tuesday, March 4
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Miami Player to Watch
Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Cleveland came off the bench on Saturday at UNC and led the team with 25 points. He also chipped in with five assists and five rebounds while also contributing on defense with two blocks and a steal. The guard leads the team with 16.7 points per game and a team-best 51.1 shooting percentage. He also leads the team with 0.7 blocks per game. In a rough season for Miami, he has established himself as one of the few reasons to watch this team.
Georgia Tech Player to Watch
Lance Terry, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Terry is the star guard for the Yellow Jackets and leads the team with 14.8 points per game. He's also a strong two-way player and leads Georgia Tech in steals with 1.2 per game. If Miami has any hope of winning this game, they will have to find a way to contain him.
Recommended Articles
Miami Predicted to Land Four-Star Running Back Javian Mallory
Miami Women's Basketball Season Ends After Loss to Cal
Former Hurricane Jordan Miller Inks Long Term Contract with Los Angeles Clippers