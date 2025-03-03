All Hurricanes

Men's College Basketball Preview: How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Watsco Center.
Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Watsco Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The weekend has come and gone, and the University of Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team suffered another embarrassing blowout loss. This time, the beatdown came at the hands of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, who won by a 19-point margin with a score of 92 - 73. The loss drops the Hurricanes even deeper into the basement of the ACC standings with a conference record of 2-16 and an overall record of 6-23.

It has been a terrible, terrible year for this basketball program, but it's not quite over yet. They still have two games left to play in the regular season. Their next game is on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Jackets currently sit in eighth place in the ACC with a conference record of 9-9. They are a middle-of-the-pack team, nevertheless, they should still be considered heavy favorites in this game against a woefully bad Miami squad.     

How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 

When: Tuesday, March 4

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN App

Miami Player to Watch

Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Cleveland came off the bench on Saturday at UNC and led the team with 25 points. He also chipped in with five assists and five rebounds while also contributing on defense with two blocks and a steal. The guard leads the team with 16.7 points per game and a team-best 51.1 shooting percentage. He also leads the team with 0.7 blocks per game. In a rough season for Miami, he has established himself as one of the few reasons to watch this team.

Georgia Tech Player to Watch

Lance Terry, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Terry is the star guard for the Yellow Jackets and leads the team with 14.8 points per game. He's also a strong two-way player and leads Georgia Tech in steals with 1.2 per game. If Miami has any hope of winning this game, they will have to find a way to contain him.   

Recommended Articles

Miami Predicted to Land Four-Star Running Back Javian Mallory

Miami Women's Basketball Season Ends After Loss to Cal

Former Hurricane Jordan Miller Inks Long Term Contract with Los Angeles Clippers

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Basketball