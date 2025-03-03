Miami Predicted to Land Four-Star Running Back Javian Mallory
The Miami Hurricanes have gotten a prediction to land one of the best running backs in Florida.
On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have logged expert predictions for Miami to land four-star running back Javian Mallory.
This would be the fourth recruit for Miami in the 2026 class. They have the commitments of cornerback Camdin Ports, linebacker Jordan Campbell, and quarterback Dereon Coleman. Mallory would be the first running back of this recruiting cycle.
He has already told Simmons before that Miami stood out in his recruiting process so this prediction is not shocking.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.