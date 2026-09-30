Miami Basketball Better Prepared for Florida and Other Non-Conference Games This Season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes started last season as one of the most underrated teams in the country. This season, they have a schedule that forces them to test them against the rest of the elite teams around the country.

This was also the plan for head coach Jai Lucas. The Hurricanes start with an exhibition matchup against Vanderbilt before they kick off the season against Florida in Tampa.

"Yeah, it was," Lucas said on getting more out of conference games this season. "And then, also with the tournament expanding and kind of some of the new stuff going on, I felt like the seeding is going to come down to strength of schedule a lot.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And so putting us in some, I guess some more prime time games will help when it comes to that. But also going into conference, it gives us a better chance with the conference schedule we have because we got a lot of big road games. It just gives us more information and more kind of experience to get ready for that."

Moreover, this time around, the Hurricanes are better prepared for their matchup against the Gators. Lucas is back for another year, alongside Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, who understand what it takes. Last season was a learning curve, but many things have changed since then.

However, the Hurricanes are still preparing for the best version of themselves. They know it's a big test, and they still have a lot of work to do.

Lucas also has 13 new players to integrate into the system, even with the return of Malik Reneau, who will be vital for the team's depth. Miami is bigger, deeper, and younger all around, making this team one of the best in the country.

"We still have a lot to work on and a lot to get ready for before we get to November 2nd," Lucas said. "But also starting the game with such a big test is exciting because it gives you an early gauge of where you are and what you need to fix. It’s the first game of the year. If we win, it's not a championship. If we lose, it's not the end of the world. But having the opportunity to play somebody so good is what was exciting for me."

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