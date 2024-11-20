Miami Basketball Guard Paul Djobet's Year One to Year Two Growth
One of the only three returning players from last season's Miami Hurricanes basketball roster is starting to find his rhythm in year two of his career as a Cane.
Paul Djobet has been an effective player coming off the bench for the Hurricanes. He is another player who might not have eye-catching numbers, but his efficiency on the floor is felt anytime he is on the hardwood.
He is highlighted by his rebounding. He is snatching four a game in 13 minutes mmg during the opening part of the season.
The sophomore guard from Lille, France continues to grow and has started to feel comfortable in his role and with the game of college basketball.
"I feel good. Last year was big for me because it helped me get some experience at the college level. It was a big learning year for me and now with me coming back for year two, ive very happy with the way I'm playing, and the way the team is playing and I'm just trying to bring whatever it takes off the bench. Energy, rebounding, defense. Whatever we need," Djobet said.
Djobet was an under-the-radar type of player that even the Hurricanes hadn't picked up on what he could do until head coach Jim Larranaga got a hold of him.
Well, Paul is someone that was really under the radar and when we signed him, he came into a program that he was really basically counted on being like a tenth man. We were really looking for him to be in the rotation. But he kept really plugging away and working harder and harder and eventually making his way into the rotation," head coach Jim Larranaga said.
Larranaga continued.
"He worked very hard in the weight room after the season and during the summer. he is much stronger. he is playing much harder, much better defensively, and he's worked on the 3-point shot, which hasn't shown up recently but I think later on in the season that will start to show up and see that he is a consistent three-point shooter."
The Hurricanes will start tournament play against Drake on Thursday and will test their explosive offense against one of the best defenses in the country. This could be the time for Djobet to show his range and implement himself as another option on the offensive side of the ball.