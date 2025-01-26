All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball at Cal: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info

The Hurricanes search for their first win in over two months of play.

Justice Sandle

Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) attempts a layup against Stanford Cardinal forward Donavin Young (2) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) attempts a layup against Stanford Cardinal forward Donavin Young (2) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Team has its best chance to win against a team in their last game before their road trip ends against the California Golden Bears.

The Hurricanes on paper perform better in every aspect of the game compared to the Bears but the defensive side of the ball has been one of the worst in the country.

The Hurricanes will have to find a way to get going quickly on offense to have a chance in this game. Each of the past few games has started slow and fighting from behind hasn't been the best answer for the Canes.

If it is a back-and-forth battle then they have a chance to win every day. The Hurricanes are healthy outside of Nijel Pack. There is a growing feeling that he will not be wearing the Orange and Green again.

STARTING FIVE:

Miami Hurricanes Starting Five

Cal Golden Bears Starting Five

Jalil Bethea

Jovan Blacksher Jr.

A.J. Staton-McCray

Jeremiah Wilkinson

Paul Djobet

DJ Campbell

Brandon Johnson

Rytis Petraitis

Kriee Huie

Mady Sissoko

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC) at 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Haas Pavilion

TV: ESPNU

Series: This is the first matchup between the two programs in basketball.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes are stuck in rock bottom. More blowout wins for the opposing team while the Canes still look to find a solution on offense and defense.

Last Time, Out Golden Bears: Cal is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State at home. Five players were in double figures led by guard Jeremiah Wilkinson who scored 18 in the victory.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

West Coast Woes as Miami Men's Basketball Continues to Extend its Losing Streak

Matthew Cleveland's Advice is to 'Just Smile'

REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball