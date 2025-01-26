Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball at Cal: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info
The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Team has its best chance to win against a team in their last game before their road trip ends against the California Golden Bears.
The Hurricanes on paper perform better in every aspect of the game compared to the Bears but the defensive side of the ball has been one of the worst in the country.
The Hurricanes will have to find a way to get going quickly on offense to have a chance in this game. Each of the past few games has started slow and fighting from behind hasn't been the best answer for the Canes.
If it is a back-and-forth battle then they have a chance to win every day. The Hurricanes are healthy outside of Nijel Pack. There is a growing feeling that he will not be wearing the Orange and Green again.
STARTING FIVE:
Miami Hurricanes Starting Five
Cal Golden Bears Starting Five
Jalil Bethea
Jovan Blacksher Jr.
A.J. Staton-McCray
Jeremiah Wilkinson
Paul Djobet
DJ Campbell
Brandon Johnson
Rytis Petraitis
Kriee Huie
Mady Sissoko
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC) at 8:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Haas Pavilion
TV: ESPNU
Series: This is the first matchup between the two programs in basketball.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes are stuck in rock bottom. More blowout wins for the opposing team while the Canes still look to find a solution on offense and defense.
Last Time, Out Golden Bears: Cal is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State at home. Five players were in double figures led by guard Jeremiah Wilkinson who scored 18 in the victory.