Miami Men's Basketball Loses Top-100 Four-Star Commit Ben Ahmed
The Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball teams loss their first basketball recruit of the 2025 class.
Ben Ahmed, a four-star center prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, has decommitted and has asked to be released from his letter of intent according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Ahmed visited the Hurricanes on Oct. 4 and loved it. He committed six days later and signed his letter of intent on Nov. 19.
That was before Jim Larranaga retired from the sport.
Like most, he was excited to play for the legendary head coach like many of the players on the roster and those who did commit. Now he is without that coach.
The 6'9, 300-pound big man from Putnam, CT is the No. 95 and No. 15 among centers across the country and on many composite sites. He was one of two players to sign during this cycle and likely won't be the only decommitting story from that class or the team.
Honestly, the Hurricanes got put in a terrible situation from top to bottom. It will take a while for the next head coach to try and get this once so bright and promising program from the shadows it has gone back to.
Miami still has a few games left this season and take on a hot Louisville team that was recently ranked No. 21. The Hurricanes did pick up their first conference win of the season against Notre Dame in their last outing. Matthew Cleveland has been playing the best basketball of his career. He gives the Canes a fighting chance every night.
