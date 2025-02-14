Miami's Haley Cavinder Surpasses 2,500 Career Points, Hurricanes Falls to No. 10 NC State
Graduate guard Haley Cavinder surpasses 2500 career points in a valiant loss as the Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10) to No. 10 NC State (20-4, 12-1), 76-74.
Cavinder scored a game-high 20 points, and arguably the team's best player Natalija Marshall dropped 17 points, but they still find themselves dropping close games in conference play. It is the same issue that the men's team had before their most recent wins — the Hurricanes don't know how to get over the hump.
Missing free throws to take the lead late was the nail in the coffin for the potential upset. Also leaving Wolfpack players wide open to knock down critical shots won't help secure any victories.
Cavinder has been fantastic this season if you ignore her three-point shooting. Last night the Hurricanes arguably played their best game of the season. They hit over their three-point average made in a game, and the defense was a stealer, but late-game execution left a lot to be desired from this team.
That sums up the season after starting 11-1. The Canes have lost 10 of their last 12 games. They will look to snap another losing streak against the No. 23 Florida State at home as the team hangs on by a thread of making the ACC Tournament.
