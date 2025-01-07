Miami's Matthew Cleveland's Primary Matchup Against Florida State
The Miami Hurricane men's basketball team (4-10, 0-3 ACC) is in the heat of battle now as they prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) and one name should be the biggest on the whiteboard heading into this game — Jamir Watkins.
The Hurricanes have struggled all season on the defensive side of the ball and the third-highest scorer in the ACC is ready to have a career game in Coral Gables.
Watkins is averaging 19.3 PPG only behind, California's Andrej Stojakovic (19.9 PPG) and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud (20.9). He stands 6-foot-7 and is listed as a guard. The way that Miami's guards have been defending all season, this will be a matchup for senior Matthew Cleveland to take on.
Cleveland is having one of his best seasons this year as well. He has upped his defensive intensity while also playing with confidence on the offensive side of the ball. Cleveland has been the best defender for the Hurricanes.
Good thing for Cleveland, that Watkins likes to turnover the ball over. In his past two games against Louisville and Syracuse, he turned the ball over five times in each game. The Hurricanes work best in transition so with that opportunity presenting itself, the Canes have a way to get some points on the board and swing momentum in their favor.
How to Watch: Florida State at Miami Men's Basketball
Cleveland has been a weapon on defense this season averaging a steal a game and has been swatting shots in the last two (three and two). Watkins also likes to get the charity stripe which the Hurricanes struggle to keep people off of. The Hurricanes paint defense is one of the worst in the ACC and Watkins knows it.
It will be a great matchup between the two-star players for both programs as Cleveland looks to get the Hurricanes its first win in conference play while Watkins will look to continue the season