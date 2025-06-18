Miami Women’s Basketball Set to Compete in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic
The University of Miami women’s basketball team is officially set to compete in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 28-29 at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman.
Miami is one of eight teams slated to compete in the event, as they will be joined by Oklahoma State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Charlotte, George Washington, Memphis, and St. John’s.
The Hurricanes will play two games at the event, with the opponents and tip-off times to be announced at a later date.
Miami went a combined 4-0 in Multi-Team Events last season, winning the 2024 Miami Thanksgiving Tournament before going 2-0 at the 2024 Maui Classic.
The Canes are entering year two under Head Coach Tricia Cullop and they have added a plethora of new talent through the transfer and high school recruits, as they aim to compete in the ACC and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament during the 2025-26 campaign.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Miami Women's Basketball Opponent Revealed for ACC/SEC Challenge
Miami women’s basketball is set to host Kentucky in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, with the contest slated to take place on Wednesday, December 3 in Coral Gables, as announced Thursday afternoon.
The tip-off time and tv network designation for the contest will be announced at a later date.